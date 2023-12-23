How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity

Despite Special Counsel Jack Smith imploring the Supreme Court to jump in and make a final decision on whether Donald Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution on a number of matters on which he is currently facing prosecution, the court decided to take a back seat to the circuit court taking a crack at it first. At issue now is what this does to the timing of Trump's trials, particularly the federal election interference case scheduled for March. Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, and Josh Gerstein, senior legal affairs writer for Politico, talk with Alex Wagner about where things stand.Dec. 23, 2023