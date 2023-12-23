IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Too many lives have been upended': Biden expands marijuana pardons, absolving thousands

    02:12

  • Reality eludes Ron DeSantis as energy builds behind Nikki Haley

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity

    10:34
  • UP NEXT

    Report exposes the truth about red state voter fraud task forces

    04:51

  • Jack Smith keeps heat on Supreme Court to deal with Trump issues quickly

    08:28

  • History has bad news for Trump and his hope for Supreme Court salvation

    05:35

  • Colorado 14th Amendment case puts Supreme Court conservatives in a bind

    05:48

  • Original records leave no question that the 14th Amendment applies to Trump

    03:26

  • Why recent polling is not the thing that worries the Biden camp

    06:08

  • New polling finds cracks in Trump's base; criminal cases making an impression

    04:37

  • 'Every legal question': Thorough work by Colorado Supreme Court puts Trump in tough spot

    06:25

  • 'Airtight' Colorado Trump case will be a test of Supreme Court's originalist principles

    06:40

  • Now what? Colorado secretary of state on removing Trump: 'As of now he is not a qualified candidate'

    06:44

  • 'Incredibly dishonest': Report blows the lid off Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights

    05:04

  • 'Just devastating': U.S. searching for stack of intelligence on Russia missing under Trump: reports

    08:11

  • 'Vindicated': Jury makes strong statement for truth; Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million

    06:24

  • Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials

    08:48

  • Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed

    06:58

  • Thomas's Trumpworld entanglements prompt calls for recusal in Trump Jan. 6 cases

    04:03

  • Supreme Court takes abortion pill case, opens door to further encroaching reproductive rights

    05:56

Alex Wagner Tonight

How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity

10:34

Despite Special Counsel Jack Smith imploring the Supreme Court to jump in and make a final decision on whether Donald Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution on a number of matters on which he is currently facing prosecution, the court decided to take a back seat to the circuit court taking a crack at it first. At issue now is what this does to the timing of Trump's trials, particularly the federal election interference case scheduled for March. Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, and Josh Gerstein, senior legal affairs writer for Politico, talk with Alex Wagner about where things stand.Dec. 23, 2023

  • 'Too many lives have been upended': Biden expands marijuana pardons, absolving thousands

    02:12

  • Reality eludes Ron DeSantis as energy builds behind Nikki Haley

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity

    10:34
  • UP NEXT

    Report exposes the truth about red state voter fraud task forces

    04:51

  • Jack Smith keeps heat on Supreme Court to deal with Trump issues quickly

    08:28

  • History has bad news for Trump and his hope for Supreme Court salvation

    05:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All