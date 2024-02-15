IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    03:42
    Delay can be 'fatal' to justice: Smith presses Supreme Court for prompt Trump trial

Delay can be 'fatal' to justice: Smith presses Supreme Court for prompt Trump trial

07:32

Special counsel Jack Smith submitted his response to Donald Trump asking the Supreme Court to stay the federal appeals court ruling rejecting his claim of presidential immunity. Smith emphasized the public interest in a speedy trial of Trump. Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate, and Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, discuss with Alex Wagner. Feb. 15, 2024

    Delay can be 'fatal' to justice: Smith presses Supreme Court for prompt Trump trial

