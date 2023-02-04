IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chinese spy balloon freak-out tailor-made for modern GOP

Alex Wagner Tonight

Chinese spy balloon freak-out tailor-made for modern GOP

04:45

Alex Wagner looks at how the Chinese spy balloon episode has mixed Trumpian obsession with China and trigger-happy paranoia in a mix that is perfectly suited to the modern freak-out-prone Republican Party. Feb. 4, 2023

