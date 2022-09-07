IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dubious court rulings show consequences of Trump's judicial confirmation spree

  • Trump judge's special master ruling wreaks havoc on damage assessment of Mar-a-Lago stash

    Assessment of foreign nation's nuclear capability among seized Mar-a-Lago documents: WaPo

    Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system

  • For civil rights community, defending democracy mirrors fight for voting rights

  • Sparse precedent could earn Supreme Court attention for Mar-a-Lago search

  • What to understand about the empty folders found at Mar-a-Lago

  • Jan 6 Committee sends letter seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich

  • Raskin: 'We've got to get democracy moving again'

  • Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters

  • In lieu of actual defense, purpose of Trump's special master ploy becomes clear

  • Alaska's Rep.-elect Peltola heads to Congress with mandate for compromise

  • Jackson, MS water catastrophe lays bare state's failures of governance

  • Palin loss suggests waning voter indulgence of Trump-style spectacle candidates

  • Trump delay tactics risk stalling important security review of compromised material

  • Consideration of possible Trump obstruction calls to mind Enron case

  • Group tries to nitpick typography to stop popular abortion state ballot measure

  • Energized women voters send GOP candidates scrambling to conceal unpopular abortion views

  • New donations expose school board's disingenuous policy on 'In God We Trust' signs

  • Water crisis in Jackson, MS is decades in the making

Alex Wagner Tonight

Assessment of foreign nation's nuclear capability among seized Mar-a-Lago documents: WaPo

Carol Leonnig, national investigative reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about her new reporting that while the FBI's search warrant for Mar-a-Lago cast a wide net that only happened to include nuclear secrets, investigators did indeed find such material, some of which was so classified that investigators did not have clearance to look at what they'd seized.Sept. 7, 2022

