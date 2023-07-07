IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Kind of a dead frog': Campaign trail showcases DeSantis shortcomings

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Kind of a dead frog': Campaign trail showcases DeSantis shortcomings

Former Senator Claire McCaskill, talks with Alex Wagner about how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be trying to make up for his lack of personality with extra amounts of cruelty in his platform to defeat Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, and is failing overall to make a good impression with voters. July 7, 2023

    'Kind of a dead frog': Campaign trail showcases DeSantis shortcomings

