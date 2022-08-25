IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Bring it on!': Warren unbowed by GOP attacks on widely popular student loan debt relief

Senator Elizabeth Warren talks about pervasive burden of student loan debt in American life the widespread popularity of Democrats' student loan relief package, and highlights that Republicans may criticize the plan but don't actually have any plan of their own to deliver relief to striving but struggling Americans.Aug. 25, 2022

