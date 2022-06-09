IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Uvalde victims testify at gun violence hearing

07:53

The 11-year-old girl who smeared herself with her friend’s blood to survive the Uvalde school shooting shared her horrific story with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Hours after hearing the gut-wrenching testimony, the House passed a slate of bills to restrict access to guns and ammunition. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez weighs in.June 9, 2022

