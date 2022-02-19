Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The National Archives has been in communication with the Department of Justice after learning some of the documents Trump took, once he left office, contained classified information. Cynthia Alksne weighs in.
Feb. 19, 2022
