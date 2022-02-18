Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case

A judge ordered Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to testify under oath in a long-running civil investigation into the family’s business practices. Meantime, President Biden is expected to hold a call with key leaders on Friday about Russia’s buildup of military troops at the Ukraine border. Plus, the Senate passed a three-week spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. And in a highly unusual move, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent.Feb. 18, 2022
