11th Hour

Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement

03:40

Despite calling to “lower the temperature,” former President Trump intensified attacks on law enforcement after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home. Meantime, a judge rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham’s effort to delay testifying before a Georgia grand jury in a Trump election probe. Plus, there’s a chance former Vice President Pence could talk with the Jan. 6th committee.Aug. 20, 2022

    Children’s hospital barraged with threats

    06:03

  • Judge inclined to unseal portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    04:17

  • Michigan as a national bellwether

    05:27

  • 1/6 grand jury subpoenas White House documents

    03:36

  • The Last Thing: First down for acceptance

    01:56

  • Poll Workers Wary of Volunteering

    04:58

