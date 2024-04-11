IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona
April 11, 202409:06
    The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld an 1864 era abortion ban, putting the state at the forefront of the fight for reproductive rights. But that is not the only major political issue playing out in the battleground state. There is also immigration. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Tim Miller discuss with Alicia Menendez.April 11, 2024

    The biggest political fights of 2024 converge in Arizona

