Tapes obtained by Politico reveal GOP plan to contest elections

04:06

Recordings of GOP operatives provide an inside look at the strategy to potentially overturn votes. Kurt Bardella and Michael Steele discuss what this means for the upcoming elections.June 2, 2022

