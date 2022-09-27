Sedition trial for Oath Keepers leader to begin

- UP NEXT
A major news week in recap09:51
Trump faces serious new legal challenges03:45
The Last Thing: Disaster in Puerto Rico02:25
Trump blames banks for not catching inflated valuations07:17
Special Master’s new demands for Trump team02:51
The Last Thing: Protecting our democracy02:35
NY A.G. lawsuit accuses Trump of “staggering” fraud04:17
Deep dive into Trump’s finances09:11
The Last Thing: National Voter Registration Day01:39
Navigating privacy in the digital age10:21
DOJ, Trump lawyers square off in N.Y. courtroom03:20
The Last Thing: The final farewell02:18
One-on-one with Tim Ryan07:53
Trump refuses to share declassification defense02:33
The Last Thing: The happiness study02:20
“Little Mermaid” reboot makes waves06:41
DOJ files appeal in Trump docs case01:48
The Last Thing: Reverse Freedom Rides02:00
New series “Shadowland” examines America’s conspiracy theory crisis06:04
Special master appointed in Trump docs case02:12
- UP NEXT
A major news week in recap09:51
Trump faces serious new legal challenges03:45
The Last Thing: Disaster in Puerto Rico02:25
Trump blames banks for not catching inflated valuations07:17
Special Master’s new demands for Trump team02:51
The Last Thing: Protecting our democracy02:35
Play All