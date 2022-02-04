Scheme to subvert 2020 election

New reporting claims Trump allies suggested using NSA data to dig up information to help overturn the 2020 election. It comes as the Jan. 6th committee weighs whether to subpoena some of their Republican counterparts. Meantime, a U.S. raid in Syria ended with the death of an ISIS leader. It comes as the U.S. reveals intel that Russia has a plan to stage an attack as a pretext for an invasion in Ukraine. Plus, Biden comes out against defunding the police while promoting his efforts to curb gun violence in New York City.Feb. 4, 2022