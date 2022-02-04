IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Scheme to subvert 2020 election

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15

  • Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00

  • 'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

    09:47

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Pence docs to be turned over to 1/6 cmte.

    05:27

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49

  • ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08

  • Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team

    05:24

  • Madison Cawthorn sues to stop inquiry into his role on Jan. 6

    06:55

  • 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme

    10:43

  • Lawrence: 'Profoundly stupid' Trump admits he wanted to steal election

    08:03

  • Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly

    09:00

  • MAGA legal bombshell: Trump admits he wanted Pence to steal election

    11:54

  • Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas

    05:46

  • Trump “alternate electors” subpoenaed

    05:45

  • Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

    08:46

  • 'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed

    10:30

11th Hour

Scheme to subvert 2020 election

05:46

New reporting claims Trump allies suggested using NSA data to dig up information to help overturn the 2020 election. It comes as the Jan. 6th committee weighs whether to subpoena some of their Republican counterparts. Meantime, a U.S. raid in Syria ended with the death of an ISIS leader. It comes as the U.S. reveals intel that Russia has a plan to stage an attack as a pretext for an invasion in Ukraine. Plus, Biden comes out against defunding the police while promoting his efforts to curb gun violence in New York City.Feb. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Scheme to subvert 2020 election

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15

  • Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00

  • 'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

    09:47

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Pence docs to be turned over to 1/6 cmte.

    05:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All