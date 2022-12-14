IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Sandy Hook: One decade later

07:21

Wednesday marks 10 years since a gunman opened fire inside Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. Survivor Jackie Hegarty, now 17 years old, remembers the somber anniversary in a new video series called “Dear World: Newtown.” The organization’s founder Robert X. Fogarty also joins to talk about the project.Dec. 14, 2022

