Pressure on Pence focus of third 1/6 hearing

In the third Jan. 6th public hearing, the committee showed the intense pressure Trump put on his Vice President to overturn the election. It comes as the panel released new photos of Mike Pence in hiding and revealed he missed the mob, that chanted to hang him, by just 40 feet. Plus, Trump lawyer John Eastman sought a pardon for his scheme to overturn the election after the Jan. 6th riot.June 17, 2022