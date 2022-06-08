IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Matthew McConaughey’s powerful plea

07:18

In a White House briefing, Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey shared firsthand stories from the victims of the Texas school shooting and gave an emotional plea for gun legislation. Eugene Robinson and Mark McKinnon break down whether these types of powerful moments can move the needle.June 8, 2022

