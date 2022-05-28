IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Impact of shootings on youth mental health

11th Hour

Impact of shootings on youth mental health

09:17

With firearms becoming the leading cause of death among American kids, top child psychiatrist Dr. Harold Koplewicz talks about the increasing impact gun violence has on a child’s mental health.May 28, 2022

