11th Hour

Doubt casted on Uvalde Police response

05:32

Troubling new reporting offers a different account of the Uvalde Police’s response to the school shooting that left 21 people dead. The Texas Tribune’s Editor in Chief Sewell Chan shares that officers may have had more tools on hand than first thought.June 21, 2022

