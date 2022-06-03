IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congress stalls on stock ban

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Biden delivers speech on gun violence

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Tapes obtained by Politico reveal GOP plan to contest elections

    04:06

  • Jury reaches verdict in Depp-Heard trial

    08:14

  • Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills four

    03:07

  • British tennis star calls for change

    02:53

  • Holiday weekend marked with mass shootings

    06:23

  • First funerals for school shooting victims

    03:38

  • Healing the division in America

    08:20

  • Impact of shootings on youth mental health

    09:17

  • Fmr. Columbine principal talks securing schools

    06:52

  • Lethality of AR-style rifles

    04:35

  • Sen. Murphy’s decade of pleading

    10:30

  • Gun laws in America

    06:03

  • The Last Thing: Remembering the lives stolen

    05:12

  • Mother of Sandy Hook victim speaks out

    06:48

  • Capturing America’s gun violence

    07:27

  • Zelenskyy urges tougher sanctions on Russia

    05:09

  • The Last Thing: Our sacred duty

    02:54

  • Primary day preview

    04:35

11th Hour

Biden delivers speech on gun violence

03:52

As Pres. Biden addressed the nation calling for gun control, the House Judiciary Committee voted to advance measures that would strengthen gun laws. Meantime, the January 6th committee announced its first prime time hearing next week will feature “unseen material.”June 3, 2022

  • Congress stalls on stock ban

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Biden delivers speech on gun violence

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Tapes obtained by Politico reveal GOP plan to contest elections

    04:06

  • Jury reaches verdict in Depp-Heard trial

    08:14

  • Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills four

    03:07

  • British tennis star calls for change

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All