'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock
April 20, 202411:27
    'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

    11:27
11th Hour

'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

11:27

The full Trump jury is seated, President Biden is taking advantage of being the only candidate on the campaign trail, and it was another roller coaster of a week for Truth Social stock. Alex Witt, Donna Shalala, Brian Stelter, and Judy Gold join Stephanie Ruhle to talk about the week's biggest headlines in the Friday nightcap.April 20, 2024

    'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

    11:27
