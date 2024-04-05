IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out
April 5, 202412:08

  • 'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes

    07:38

  • 'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

    11:44

  • Biden, Trump tied for independent voters, Morning Consult poll shows

    06:14

  • FL ruling puts abortion at forefront of 2024: 'This will have national implications'

    10:51

  • 'Evangelicals view him as their greatest champion.'

    07:01

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44

  • 'Something that needs to be done': The fight over federal money to rebuild Baltimore's Key bridge

    08:51

  • 'An attack on the rule of law': Federal judge calls out Trump for threats to judges & their families

    10:36

  • Obama 'scolded' protesters, comes to Biden's defense on Gaza

    07:50

  • Trump claims First Amendment protects him from charges in Georgia

    11:35

  • Lara Trump says 2020 election is 'in the past' as Donald Trump spreads even more election lies

    06:28

  • Trump campaign's cash crunch intensifies as legal bills pile up

    10:09

  • 'We must make America pray again': Trump hawks $60 Bible amid cash crunch

    07:18

  • Supreme Court weighs challenge to abortion pill access

    12:38

  • The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

    11:19

  • 'Asymmetric chaos': Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown despite GOP infighting

    11:54

  • The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

    06:23

  • 'She absorbed some real haymakers': Judge scolds Willis but allows her to stay on Trump case

    11:49

11th Hour

'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

12:08

Judges in two cases refuse Trump's attempts to have his criminal cases dismissed - and Judge Cannon hits back after Special Counsel Jack Smith took her to task in a legal filing. Joyce Vance, Peter Baker, and Molly Jong-Fast join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.April 5, 2024

  • 'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08
  • UP NEXT

    Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes

    07:38

  • 'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

    11:44

  • Biden, Trump tied for independent voters, Morning Consult poll shows

    06:14

  • FL ruling puts abortion at forefront of 2024: 'This will have national implications'

    10:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All