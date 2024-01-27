IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Voters are remembering who Trump is': Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll

    08:12

  • 'You're gonna miss me when I'm gone': The Nightcap's take on newspapers in danger of disappearing

    05:13
    ‘The Rapture moment’: The Nightcap’s political week in review

    06:42
    A tale of two frontrunners

    08:49

  • 'Knife in the phone booth': Did McConnell find a way to blame Trump if immigration deal goes south?

    07:49

  • 'Donald Trump is out for blood': Fani Willis under fire

    03:23

  • 'Be on Trump's good side, not his target': How Wall Street is grappling with a Trump nomination

    08:42

  • 'The Biden campaign couldn’t be happier': Trump’s attacks on Nikki Haley attack independent voters

    09:28

  • First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch

    11:34

  • 'Trump wants to control the narrative desperately': Carroll's damages trial against Trump postponed

    03:22

  • 'You can squint and see how Haley could win': Countdown to New Hampshire primary

    11:20

  • ‘Trump was a middle finger to the system’: The Nightcap’s Max Rose on Trump’s appeal

    13:25

  • The Nightcap: Right-wing media vs. Taylor Swift

    07:51

  • An award-winning fiddler's remarkable story

    05:30

  • 'We're going in the right direction': U.S. economy defies expectations

    06:56

  • ‘The win needs to be for the American people’: GOP tension grows over border deal

    06:58

  • Moms for Liberty activists launch taxpayer-funded charter school in South Carolina

    04:33

  • 'He always has to have the last word': Trump almost kicked out of court

    08:51

  • 'Beginning of Trump's end': Reed Galen on Trump's Iowa win

    06:34

  • ‘Court appearances are politically useful’: Trump in court again for civil damages trial

    10:12

11th Hour

‘The Rapture moment’: The Nightcap’s political week in review

06:42

Our Nightcap roundtable, Chris Jansing, Hayes Brown, Philip Bump, and Tim O’Brien join to discuss this week’s biggest political headlines. New Hampshire Primary fallout, Trump takes the stand in his defamation trial, Biden’s campaign revamp and how he’s messaging the administrations wins. Jan. 27, 2024

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

