IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue
April 11, 202411:17
  • Now Playing

    'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

    06:40

  • 'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

    11:14

  • 'Trying to find a middle ground': Bipartisan backlash for Trump abortion stance

    09:47

  • Special counsel urges SCOTUS to reject Trump's immunity bid

    10:22

  • Beyoncé ignites debate with new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

    08:01

  • 'The whole thing is a little bit weird': The bizarre tale of Trump's Truth Social

    11:03

  • 'No Labels' abandons third-party ticket effort

    07:40

  • 'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out

    12:08

  • Nebraska lawmakers buck Trump on change to electoral college votes

    07:38

  • 'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

    11:44

  • Biden, Trump tied for independent voters, Morning Consult poll shows

    06:14

  • FL ruling puts abortion at forefront of 2024: 'This will have national implications'

    10:51

  • 'Evangelicals view him as their greatest champion.'

    07:01

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44

  • 'Something that needs to be done': The fight over federal money to rebuild Baltimore's Key bridge

    08:51

  • 'An attack on the rule of law': Federal judge calls out Trump for threats to judges & their families

    10:36

  • Obama 'scolded' protesters, comes to Biden's defense on Gaza

    07:50

  • Trump claims First Amendment protects him from charges in Georgia

    11:35

  • Lara Trump says 2020 election is 'in the past' as Donald Trump spreads even more election lies

    06:28

11th Hour

'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

11:17

Donald Trump and Republicans across the country are scrambling to respond to the Arizona abortion ban ruling. Plus one of President Biden's key allies has some interesting advice for his former boss about his campaign messaging. Alicia Menendez is joined by Ashley Parker, Eugene Daniels, and Miles Taylor to break it all down.April 11, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'He is struggling': Trump & GOP bobbing and weaving on abortion issue

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

    06:40

  • 'This is insane': Court sends Arizona back to the 1800's with abortion ruling

    11:14

  • 'Trying to find a middle ground': Bipartisan backlash for Trump abortion stance

    09:47

  • Special counsel urges SCOTUS to reject Trump's immunity bid

    10:22

  • Beyoncé ignites debate with new album, 'Cowboy Carter'

    08:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All