Your Business 07/21/17

Quirky questions you may hear in your next job interview

July 24, 2017: Some job interviews aren't as straightforward as we'd like them to be. Employers want to see how quickly you can think on your feet. MSNBC's JJ Ramberg tells us about some of the quirky questions job candidates are being asked. Glassdoor has compiled a list of them, which can help explain whether or not you're a good fit for a company. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside the White House communications shakeup
Scaramucci wasn't always on the Trump train
22 hours 8 min ago
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
19 hours 40 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
1 day 11 hours ago
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
1 day 9 hours ago
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated
Can Trump sabotage the Russia probe?
Kushner revises financial disclosure after omissions
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL