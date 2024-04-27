IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'All the king's men': Supreme Court 'openly colluding' with Trump on immunity
April 27, 2024

Chris Hayes on the Trump immunity arguments: “The conservative justices seemed to be almost openly colluding with Donald Trump, reconceptualizing the president as a sort of lawless dictator and just ignoring all constitutional, textual, and historical evidence that points in the other direction.” Jamelle Bouie joins to discuss. April 27, 2024

