Your Business 04/28/17

How do you market to the ultra-rich?

If you’re selling a big ticket item, how do you market to clients with the most disposable income? Let’s ask the expert. Marketing expert Jeffrey Hayzlett is the head of The Hayzlett Group. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

