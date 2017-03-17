Getting customers to swim with sharks

Talk about heading into the shark tank! A small business owner in Hawaii does that every single day, but she’s not dealing with investors. She’s swimming with the sharks that have big teeth and dorsal fins. A few years ago, conservationist Ocean Ramsey had an idea to introduce people to the creatures she loves. Today, she’s got a thriving business. Ramsey is helping change misconceptions about the fish one client at a time. She hopes that getting people so close to the sharks will inspire them to protect the animals like she does.

