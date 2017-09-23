MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/23/17

Football icons fire back at President Trump

MMQB's Peter King comments on the NFL's response to statements from the presidential pulpit denouncing football players who engage in protest. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Warriors won't visit WH after Trump disinvites Curry
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not that 'damned' wall
Michelle Obama vows to continue fight for girls education
Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
22 hours 18 min ago
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
Trump wants to cut U.S. foreign aid
Clinton: Russian meddling 'should terrify every American'
Can single-payer plan savings make up for higher taxes?
GOP Rep.: New health bill would cause years of fighting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL