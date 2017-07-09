MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/09/17

Amelia Earhart's new chapter in the history books

Shawn Henry discusses his documentary that lays out newly-discovered evidence which may overturn our understanding of Amelia Earhart's last days and how her fabled journey may have actually ended. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Graham slams Trump's "disastrous" Putin meeting
Fmr. CIA director: Trump "ceded" ground to Putin
Where does America stand after G-20?
6 hours 36 min ago
Report: Trump team met with Russian lawyer last year
6 hours 54 min ago
Did Amelia Earhart survive a crash landing?
5 hours 3 min ago
Ivanka 'briefly' fills Trump's seat at G-20 leaders' table
G-20 comes to an end: Here's what to know
Sen. Bernie Sanders faces feisty Democratic challenger
Fmr. RT anchor: Trump wishes he had Putin's power
The rise to power of Vladimir Putin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL