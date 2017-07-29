MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/29/17

Al Franken stops by to talk Russia, healthcare, and his new book

Alex sits down with Senator Al Franken (D-MN) to discuss the latest turbulence coming from the White House and Franken's position on incoming chief of staff John Kelly. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

How long will Scaramucci have Trump's favor?
Lawrence: This was Trump's worst week yet
18 hours 24 min ago
Trumpcare can't keep its promises
23 hours 24 min ago
The business of space in 59 years of NASA
1 day 10 sec ago
Can Kelly bring order to Trump's White House?
16 hours 56 min ago
Russia was quick to cover tracks after 2016 election
18 hours 42 min ago
Trump reportedly belittled Priebus during tenure
Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL