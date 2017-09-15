09/15/17

New Collar Jobs

Across America 6.2 million jobs are open but 7 million people are still unemployed. “New Collar Jobs” could help narrow that gap. And companies are partnering with community colleges to provide training for those jobs – no four-year college degree required. MSNBC's Ali Velshi explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump demands apology after being called 'white supremacist'
14 hours 53 min ago
Pence loses press secretary amid Russia scandal
17 hours 19 min ago
Report: Kushner, Bannon joined Flynn for nuke meeting
16 hours 59 min ago
Language expert: Trump's speech is 'oddly adolescent'
14 hours 32 min ago
Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why Trump might be a white supremacist
17 hours 59 min ago
WSJ: Facebook gave Mueller more info on Russia ad buys
Steve Mnuchin was too cool for the eclipse
A tale of two Trumps: Will strategy of making deals with Dems last?
GOP on edge after Trump turns to Dems on DACA
Rep: If Trump wants to help, Dems should take it

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL