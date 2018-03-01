Watch mom confront EPA's Pruitt at eatery, telling him to resign

Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Mom confronts EPA's Pruitt at eatery, telling him to resign

“If they’re doing their jobs well, they should want to hear from the public,” says Kristin Mink of her interaction with President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.Jul.03.2018

