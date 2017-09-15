09/15/17

For Facts Sake: Some regulations make sense

Weeks before Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit, President Trump nixed some common sense regulation to guide future reconstruction in flood damaged areas, as part of his deregulation agenda. For Facts Sake, here is why we need to keep some regulations in place. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

