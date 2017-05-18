The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/18/17

Why Trump keeps contact with investigation targets

Fmr. Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn are reportedly targets of the Russia investigation – so why does Trump want to maintain contact with them both? Indira Lakshmanan and Ken Vogel join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

