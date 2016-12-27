The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/27/16

Trump vs. Obama: The theoretical campaign

President Obama says he could have won in if he had campaigned for a third term against Donald Trump, and Trump couldn't help but fire back on Twitter. Jared Yates Sexton, Josh Barro and Yamiche Alcindor join Lawrence to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
2 hours 55 min ago
How Democrats should look at party's future
3 hours 13 min ago
Kerry to speak 'candidly' on Israel
4 hours 57 min ago
The Trump doctrine comes into focus
4 hours 29 min ago
GOP Rep: UN an anti-western breeding ground
6 hours 20 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
Debbie Reynolds honors daughter's death
Trump picks company lawyer for trade position
Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
MaddowBlog: Trump caught lying about foundation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL