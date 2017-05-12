The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/12/17

Trump fires Comey – could it be obstruction of justice?

MSNBC's Ari Melber gives a special report on why some say Donald Trump's firing of James Comey could lead to charges of the obstruction of justice. Former US Attorney Joyce Vance and Retired ATF Special Agent Jim Cavanaugh weigh in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

