The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/14/17

Trump fans lose it over Trump's wall, DACA comments

Donald Trump is facing attacks from some of his strongest supporters after reports he agreed to enshrine "DREAMer" protections into law. Tim O'Brien and David Frum join Lawrence O'Donnel to discuss Trump's backtracking on DACA and the wall. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
2 hours 48 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
4 hours 29 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
3 hours 49 min ago
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
3 hours 22 min ago
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
2 hours 54 min ago
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands
South Korea media: N. Korea launches unidentified missile
Trump sows confusion over DREAMer deal
Gov. McAuliffe on Charlottesville: No moral equivalency
Border official: Wall construction 'requires budget passing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL