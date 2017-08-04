The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/04/17

Meet Amy McGrath: Fighter pilot hoping to 'take back our country'

Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, the 1st female Marine to fly in an F-18 in combat, is challenging the GOP incumbent Kentucky congressman, who she says, like McConnell, ignores Obamacare's benefits for Kentuckians. She also shares her advice for Pres. Trump about Afghanistan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty securities fraud

