The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/14/17

Lawrence, Maddow debrief on Clinton: 'This is a different person'

Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O'Donnell to debrief after her riveting interview with Hillary Clinton. Lawrence says Clinton's tone on Trump has changed now that she's not a candidate, and Maddow says that while Clinton won't run again, she's not done with politics. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

