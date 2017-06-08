The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/08/17

For Trump, abuse of power could be as bad as obstruction

Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe joins Lawrence O'Donnell exclusively to explain why being accused of abuse of power could be just as bad for President Trump as being accused of obstruction of justice… both are impeachable offenses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
3 hours 20 min ago
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'
4 hours 11 min ago
Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
2 hours 46 min ago
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
4 hours 22 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: There's intent ‘up the wazoo’
4 hours 15 sec ago
Sen. Murphy: Time for "soul-searching" about impeachment
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
Did Trump obstruct justice?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL