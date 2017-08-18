The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/18/17

Bannon declares war on Trump, says 'that presidency is over'

Just hours after it was announced he was out of the administration, Steve Bannon gave an interview where he said the Trump presidency is "over," and he's already back at Breitbart. Ali Velshi discusses with Steve Schmidt, Jonathan Capeheart, and Wil Hylton. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
4 hours 39 min ago
Schatz: Jewish members of Trump cabinet should resign
3 hours 31 min ago
Schmidt to WH staffers: 'Be on the right side of history'
6 hours 47 min ago
Is Trump isolating himself?
4 hours 16 min ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn quits as Trump advisor
2 hours 57 min ago
Trump to arts committee: You can’t quit, I’m firing you
Breitbart editor: Trump would've lost without Bannon
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
Fmr. Trump supporter recants: I can't stand this disgrace any longer
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL