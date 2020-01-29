Trump lawyer echoes infamous Nixon defense at trial: Whatever Trump does to win is not impeachable

In this “The Beat Breakdown: Trump on Trial”, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on a new phase in the Trump impeachment trial, the senate jurors posing their questions to both sides. Melber breaks down the key questions, fact-checks a new Trump defense by Alan Dershowitz, gets Trump lawyer Robert Ray to break from Dershowitz and analyzes a bombshell new claim about John Bolton as intrigue swirls over whether he will get to testify. (MSNBC Digital Exclusive.)