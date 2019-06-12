Trump: I think 'I'd take' foreign help for 2020

In a new interview, President Trump says he would take help and information on 2020 opponents from foreigners like Russia or China. Trump says “there’s nothing wrong with listening” and defends his son, Donald Trump Jr. for not calling the FBI about his Trump Tower meeting with Russians. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, joins Ari saying the comments are “dangerous” and Trump “doesn’t understand the motivation” from these countries.