Smoking gun nightmare: Trump ally now ‘recalls’ Ukraine bribery plot, an impeachable offense

Facing perjury pressure, Ambassador Gordon Sondland now "remembers" the Ukraine bribery plot, admitting a White House plan for bribery. Sondland, a Trump donor and loyalist, reversing his original testimony and now admitting it was a quid pro quo. MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports this is a “turning point” that is “rattling Trump World” with Sondland coming forward in “the guiltiest possible way.”