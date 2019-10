Legendary rapper Rakim and NBC’s Katy Tur join “Fallback Friday” an irreverent segment on the news show “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Rakim discusses the key to longevity in music, and the resistance between the older and younger generations in hip hop. Rakim and Tur also take on how to debate in the internet age, and backlash to a “sexy Mr. Rodgers costume.”