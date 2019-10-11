Fmr WH Lawyer on impeachment nightmare for GOP: this could hit Pence, Pompeo and Perry

Fmr WH Lawyer on impeachment nightmare for GOP: this could hit Pence, Pompeo and Perry03:58
New pressure on Donald Trump's subordinates signaling the impeachment investigation of Ukraine is clearly escalating. Top committee chairs subpoenaing Rick Perry as two key impeachment witnesses were arrested with a new report revealing white house aides are "disappearing" to avoid questions and dodging reporters. Adam Goldberg, a former special associate White House counsel to President Clinton says two cabinet officials and Pence are "at risk of being impeached" and "removed from office."