The Beat with Ari

Fmr WH Lawyer on impeachment nightmare for GOP: this could hit Pence, Pompeo and Perry

03:58

New pressure on Donald Trump's subordinates signaling the impeachment investigation of Ukraine is clearly escalating. Top committee chairs subpoenaing Rick Perry as two key impeachment witnesses were arrested with a new report revealing white house aides are "disappearing" to avoid questions and dodging reporters. Adam Goldberg, a former special associate White House counsel to President Clinton says two cabinet officials and Pence are "at risk of being impeached" and "removed from office."Oct. 11, 2019

