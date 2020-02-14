Chris Matthews condemns half-truths in the Trump era, Blondie’s Debbie Harry defines ‘cool’

MSNBC’S The Beat welcomes two legends, “Hardball” host Chris Matthews and Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Debbie Harry of “Blondie,” for a special edition of Fallback. Matthews calls out politicians’ use and abuse of “half-truths,” including how the effort to establish common facts broke down during Pres. Trump’s Senate trial, while Harry discusses lessons from her trailblazing career and what defines “cool.”