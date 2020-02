In a rare rebuke, Attorney General Bill Barr admits Trump makes his job harder by tweeting, but still stands by helping convicted Trump aide, Roger Stone. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on why Barr is trying to quell the bipartisan firestorm over stepping in to “take charge” of the Stone case by reducing his sentence and why Barr is essentially saying he backs the plan but just don’t admit it on Twitter.