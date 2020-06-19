As historic marches demand change, Swae Lee talks joining protests and 'superhero' activism

Grammy-nominated artist Swae Lee and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Trymaine Lee talk with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about Juneteenth. Swae Lee opens up about his history with the holiday, Why he personally chose to join protest march is against police brutality, and his views on the diversity of the gatherings and why the unity makes people feel like “superheroes.” The interview also touches on his new song “Reality Check.”